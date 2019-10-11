CLOSE
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 6, Venkayla Haynes & Why We Need To Believe Black Women & Femmes When It Comes To Sexual Violence

Organizer Venkayala Haynes talks about how she turned her own trauma into the strength to advocate for others.

SpeakHER Podcast, Season 3, Episode 6

Source: iOne Creative Services

*Trigger warning: This episode discusses sexual assault and may be difficult for those who are survivors.

Venkayala Haynes is a survivor on many accounts. Haynes is one of the most prominent voices in regards to advocating for victims of sexual violence, a position that she takes seriously as someone who has lived the experience. On this episode of the SpeakHER podcast, we talk about what constitutes as sexual violence, rape culture, the history of Black women who have been doing the work in advocating for victims, and how Black communities, specifically Black women and femmes, continue to be the most vulnerable victims of these horrendous acts.

