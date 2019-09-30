According to TMZ, cops were called to the Clueless actors’ Pasco County home this weekend due to a domestic dispute.
UPDATE:
Apparently, Stacey call 911 after her husband Jeff attacked her. Marty ended up with scars in defense, to prevent him from choking her. According to Dash’s manager, she was taken into custody because she didn’t have any scars.
Stacey Dash allegedly put her hands on her fourth husband Jeffery Marty. According to a source, Dash slapped and pushed him. When officers arrived they noticed scratches on his left arm.
The domestic violence landed Dash into custody where she was sent to cool off with a $500 bail.
“I do not wear polyester hair, okay? Unlike some people I know, like Shawana.” -Dionne (Stacey Dash- Clueless)
Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
Latest…
- UPDATE: As If! Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence
- We Dare You To Find A Cuter Video On The Internet
- Whew! Jennifer Hudson Went Back To Her Church Roots On Instagram This Weekend!
- Child Calls 911 To Report Drunk School Bus Driver
- Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self Before Marriage
- Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child Via Surrogate
- Press Play: ‘The Read’ Drops A Teaser Trailer & Tyler Perry’s BET Shows Release A First Look
- Eddie Murphy Can’t Stand “Ignorant” Material From ‘Raw’ Or ‘Delirious’
- Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social Media Isn’t Buying It
- MODEL MONDAY: Nicque Marina Went From The Air Force To Fashion Week By Following MadameNoire
UPDATE: As If! Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence was originally published on hiphopnc.com