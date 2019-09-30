UPDATE: As If! Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence

According to TMZ, cops were called to the Clueless actors’ Pasco County home this weekend due to a domestic dispute.

UPDATE:

Apparently, Stacey call 911 after her husband Jeff attacked her. Marty ended up with scars in defense, to prevent him from choking her. According to Dash’s manager, she was taken into custody because she didn’t have any scars.

Stacey Dash allegedly put her hands on her fourth husband Jeffery Marty. According to a source, Dash slapped and pushed him. When officers arrived they noticed scratches on his left arm.

The domestic violence landed Dash into custody where she was sent to cool off with a $500 bail.

“I do not wear polyester hair, okay? Unlike some people I know, like Shawana.” -Dionne (Stacey Dash- Clueless)

