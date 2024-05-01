Listen Live
Local

This Week’s Community Events

Published on May 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
community helps

Source: creative Services / iOne-digital

 

Here is a list of this week’s upcoming community events from our Community Calendar. All events are free and open to the public.

 

THURS 5/2

National Day of Prayer

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 12 noon to 1 p.m., the National Day of Prayer will be observed in Fuquay-Varina, NC, on the police department front lawn (401 Old Honeycutt Road) with a special program of specific prayers for the government and organizations that comprise the nation. The community is invited to attend the program and join in prayer for our nation. Chairs will not be provided, please bring your own lawn chair or blanket. For more information on the Fuquay-Varina National Day of Prayer observance, visit Facebook.com/FuquayVarinaNationalDayofPrayer.

Event Time: 12:00 pm

Street Address: FVPD Front Lawn  401 Old Honeycutt Road Fuquay-Varina

 

FRI 5/3

The Grounded Foundation

Conversations on how the church can meet the needs of the community and why ministry outside the church walls is biblical and important.

Event Time: 6:00 pm

Street Address: Vass Municipal Building  140 South Alma Street Vass NC

Title of Your Event: Ministry Outside the Church Walls (Kingdom Building)

 

SAT 5/4

Small Business EXPO 2024

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT Small Business Expo in the Rocky Mount area, Nash County, a business event for Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs. Come join other passionate North Carolina Business Owners and learn how to increase revenue & grow your business.

Event Time: 10am – 6pm

Street Address: : Drake Community Center  5251 Drake Road  Battleboro

——

Pop-up event

Lilies of The Valley spring pop-up vendor event   Pop-up event free to the public to support and shop with local businesses. The fees are for vendors only listed on the flyer

Event Time: 11:00Am to 3:00pm

Street Address: Mount Calvary UCC   1715 Athens Avenue  Durham

——–

 

 

 WOHMBC Night of Praise

 Join us for a Night of Praise featuring Nedra Kay & Friends Starting at 6pm on Saturday, May 4, 2024 White Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Don. A. Singletary, Senior Pastor

Event Time: 6pm

Street Address:   White Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church   7228 NC Highway 231 MIDDLESEX

———–

Mental Health and Wellness Fair Community Health Fair

Event Time: 11am-2pm

Street Address:  928 South Main Street  Louisburg

——–

Community Mental Health Forum  

Come out, learn, and fellowship with community members as we have a candid and empowering conversation about mental health during #NationalMentalHealthAwarenessMonth!

Event Time: 1:00 PM

Street Address: Bonnie B. Davis Environment & Agricultural Center  1020 US-70 West HILLSBOROUGH

————-

Bread of Life Food Distribution Food is distributed to Wake County residents each 1st Saturday 2-4 PM

Event Time: 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Street Address: Bethany Community Church  1225 S Main Street WAKE FOREST

 

—–

Virtual Mommy Meet-up

Slow Down Saturday  –   This virtual meet-up for moms is a place to connect with others and create new bonds in motherhood. We focus on faith & mental health!

Event Time: 12pm EST

This Week’s Community Events  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Toni Braxton Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating Again

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Says She’s Keeping Her Outfit ‘Real Simple’ For This Year’s Met Gala

RSMS Team Headshot
Entertainment News

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

WE2024 Sarah Jakes Roberts thumbnail
Entertainment

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

Entertainment

50 Cent denies ex Daphne Joy’s rape allegations after trolling her for being named in Diddy’s lawsuit

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close