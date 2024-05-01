This Week’s Community Events

Here is a list of this week’s upcoming community events from our Community Calendar. All events are free and open to the public.
THURS 5/2
National Day of Prayer
: On Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 12 noon to 1 p.m., the National Day of Prayer will be observed in Fuquay-Varina, NC, on the police department front lawn (401 Old Honeycutt Road) with a special program of specific prayers for the government and organizations that comprise the nation. The community is invited to attend the program and join in prayer for our nation. Chairs will not be provided, please bring your own lawn chair or blanket. For more information on the Fuquay-Varina National Day of Prayer observance, visit Facebook.com/FuquayVarinaNationalDayofPrayer.
Event Time: 12:00 pm
Street Address: FVPD Front Lawn 401 Old Honeycutt Road : Fuquay-Varina
FRI 5/3
The Grounded Foundation
Conversations on how the church can meet the needs of the community and why ministry outside the church walls is biblical and important.
Event Time: 6:00 pm
Street Address: Vass Municipal Building 140 South Alma Street Vass NC
Title of Your Event: Ministry Outside the Church Walls (Kingdom Building)
SAT 5/4
Small Business EXPO 2024
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT Small Business Expo in the Rocky Mount area, Nash County, a business event for Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs. Come join other passionate North Carolina Business Owners and learn how to increase revenue & grow your business.
Event Time: 10am – 6pm
Street Address: : Drake Community Center 5251 Drake Road Battleboro
——
Pop-up event
Lilies of The Valley spring pop-up vendor event Pop-up event free to the public to support and shop with local businesses. The fees are for vendors only listed on the flyer
Event Time: 11:00Am to 3:00pm
Street Address: Mount Calvary UCC 1715 Athens Avenue : Durham
——–
WOHMBC Night of Praise
Join us for a Night of Praise featuring Nedra Kay & Friends Starting at 6pm on Saturday, May 4, 2024 White Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Don. A. Singletary, Senior Pastor
Event Time: 6pm
Street Address: White Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church 7228 NC Highway 231 MIDDLESEX
———–
Mental Health and Wellness Fair : Community Health Fair
Event Time: 11am-2pm
Street Address: 928 South Main Street Louisburg
——–
Community Mental Health Forum
Come out, learn, and fellowship with community members as we have a candid and empowering conversation about mental health during #NationalMentalHealthAwarenessMonth!
Event Time: 1:00 PM
Street Address: Bonnie B. Davis Environment & Agricultural Center 1020 US-70 West HILLSBOROUGH
————-
Bread of Life Food Distribution Food is distributed to Wake County residents each 1st Saturday 2-4 PM
Event Time: 2:00 – 4:00 PM
Street Address: Bethany Community Church 1225 S Main Street WAKE FOREST
—–
Virtual Mommy Meet-up
Slow Down Saturday – This virtual meet-up for moms is a place to connect with others and create new bonds in motherhood. We focus on faith & mental health!
Event Time: 12pm EST
This Week’s Community Events was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
It All Started When Nelly Asked For Ashanti’s Autograph: A Relationship Timeline
-
Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!
-
Toni Braxton Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating Again
-
Ye FKA Kanye West Named In Lawsuit After Man Claims He Was Ordered To Cut Dreadlocks
-
Vanessa Williams Preps First Album in 15 Years With New Single, "Legs (Keep Dancing)"
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay
-
Jerry Seinfeld Says “Extreme Left & P.C. Crap” Spoiled Comedy, Xitter Differs
-
Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts