Child Calls 911 To Report Drunk School Bus Driver

A 48-year-old school bus driver was arrested after driving a school bus intoxicated. Video released of the Washington state driver shows her saying “I am crazy. I’m totally crazy.”

Catherine Maccarone was arrested after a child on the bus called 911 to report the erratic bus driver.

“Ummm, yea, hello. … We just got off the bus — me and my friend. And on bus 8 … the bus driver, Catherine, she was drunk,” a child can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher in audio released to ABC News. “She passed three red lights and she got on the side road by the 76. And there’s still kids on there. And I was telling my friend to get off with me — and his sister — but the bus driver wouldn’t let him.”

