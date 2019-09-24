CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS Football Player Who Drowned

Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Texans rookie Lonnie Johnson Jr. is already making big plays on the field but the Indiana native is making an even bigger play off of it.

The cornerback announced that he wanted to cover the funeral costs of a teenager from his hometown of Gary, Indiana who tragically died in a drowning accident.

14-year-old Curtis Walton, Jr. a football player from Gary was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool at Calumet New Tech High School earlier this month. He and his teammates had gone to the pool to cool off after a hot practice. Sadly after he was transported to the hospital, Walton passed away.

Johnson heard about Walton’s death via social media and reached out to the family.

“I wanted to help a family in need and give back to my city any way I could,” Johnson said. “It was hard growing up there—I’ve seen a lot of things and lost people close to me, so I know what the Walton family is going through. I was just trying to give back out of the kindness of my heart.”

Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS Football Player Who Drowned was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be Anyone’s Token
 2 hours ago
09.24.19
Former Basketball Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed
 2 hours ago
09.24.19
Florida Police Office Fired After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 2 hours ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 2 hours ago
09.24.19
Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS…
 3 hours ago
09.24.19
Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length…
 3 hours ago
09.24.19
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Speaks In Raleigh
 4 hours ago
09.24.19
Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2015' - Arrivals
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The…
 22 hours ago
09.23.19
National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
27 items
Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Man Drowns While Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
10-Year-Old Girl Goes Viral For Posting Video Celebrating…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close