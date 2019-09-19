CLOSE
US Navy: UFOs Are Real

Well, the cat’s out of the bag. UFOs are real, according to the United State Navy.

Several Navy pilots have reported seeing objects flying  in the air that seem to defy the abilities of aircraft that they are familiar with. According to reports, the pilots witnessed the objects “accelerating to hypersonic speed and making movements described as beyond the physical abilities of a human crew.”

 

 

 

