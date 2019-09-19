We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The 90’s Instead Of TV Show Reboots

It’s no secret that if there was a time machine, we’d all probably opt to travel back to the 1990’s. Let’s face it, the 90’s were all that, and then some.

They tryna reboot all the 90s shows lmao nigga reboot 90s gas prices fuck them shows — Trill Jackson (@Im_0n1) February 7, 2018

More than five 90’s movie and TV show reboots were announced in the past week, including House Party, Saved By The Bell and possibly Family Matters.

Full House got a reboot.

Saved By The Bell is getting a reboot.

I'm waiting for the Family Matters reboot where Carl is the mayor of Chicago, and Urkel works for NASA. — a Dan of action (@theSurlyBiker) September 17, 2019

But what if we rebooted more thing from the golden 90’s era for more than Entertainment purposes.

Don’t you miss the days when the only opinions you had to worry about were from the people around you? Try having seven billion peoples’ opinion coming at you simultaneously. There are so many things we would bring back (besides some of those tv show reboots) that would probably do us some good in these troubled times:

Actual Human Contact and Simple Fun

Remember when people actually went outside to parks, talked to their neighbors and had block parties? Things like computers and smartphones were more luxurious privileges than everyday necessities.Forget hopscotch, tag and jump rope — if it doesn’t come in technology form, today’s kids don’t want any parts.

Hit the flip to see what else we want back from the Golden era.

