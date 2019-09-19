CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Big Boi Has A Message For Everyone Who Thinks An Andre 3000 Album Is On The Way [Exclusive Video]

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown

ATL icons Big Boi & Sleepy Brown swung by Ryan Cameron Uncensored Speak to speak on their new song, “Intentions”, which features Ceelo Green. T

he Dungeon Family duo are collaborating on an upcoming album Big Sleepover, set for release in 2020.  There have also been rumors swirling around the internet that Andre 3000 has been working on new music and possibly a new album. Big Boi also spoke about on rumors about Outkast brother Andre 3000 working on a new solo album.

We don’t know what Andre has in store, but Big Boi doesn’t think it’s a new album. Check out the video below…

Big Boi Has A Message For Everyone Who Thinks An Andre 3000 Album Is On The Way [Exclusive Video]

