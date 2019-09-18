Janet Jackson Celebrates the 30th anniversary of ‘Rhythm Nation’

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s fourth album, Rhythm Nation 1814. It’s one of Janet’s most iconic albums, the political themes are just as relevant today as when the album was first released.

She sings about the many facets of life from racism, drugs, homelessness, children to education. She’s takes a serious topic and transforms the message of one of hope and survival, all nestled with up-tempo dance tunes and sensual ballads.

Rhythm Nation is certified six-times platinum, and has sold an estimated 12 million copies worldwide. Janet earned a Grammy for Best Music Video Long form, and seven GRAMMY nominations including Producer Of The Year, making her the first woman to earn this distinction.

