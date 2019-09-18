motivational moment

CLOSE
Happy Hump Day Foxy Family!

Birthday shouts: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith,​ reality star Angela Simmons, Singer Towanda Braxton, Singer Ricky Bell

“As you get older, you really just want to be surrounded by good people. People that are good for you, good to you, and good for your soul.” – Unknown

“Your mind always believes everything you tell it. Feed it with faith, truth and love.”

“Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.”

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 2, Jamira Burley & The Road To Freedom

No Stigma, No Shame! 14 Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

