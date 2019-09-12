motivational moment

CLOSE
Rainbow over the ocean horizon

Good Thursday Morning Foxy Fam!

Birthday shouts: Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson, Singer Ruben Studdard, former NBA player Yao Ming​​, former NFL player Andrew Luck, Rappers Bizzy Bone and ​2 Chains.

“Sometimes life isn’t all rainbows and sunshine.

Throughout every person’s life, there will be hard times where it’s forecasted to be dark and gloomy, with seemingly constant showers. And when it rains, it pours.

It is important to use these difficult times as life lessons, growing and shaping you to blossom into a stronger and wiser person every day!” – Unknown

