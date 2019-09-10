CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Bon Appetit Nominates 4 Local Eateries For Best New Restaurants In Country

Deals on Meals XO Seafood and Oysters

Source: n/a / creative services

Trying to figure out a new restaurant in the area to try out? Bon Appetit has just nominated 50 restaurants in their quest to name the Best New Restaurant of 2019. Four of the 50 nominees are right here in our backyard!

M Tempura in Durham is known for their fried tempura.

 

Sister Liu’s Kitchen in Durham is known for handmade dumplings. Take out only!

 

Check out Heirloom Brewshop in Raleigh, a Laotian, Taiwanese, and Japanese-inspired specialty coffee shop, premium tea house, sake cocktail bar and kitchen.

 

Benchwarmers Bagels – According to Bon Appetit, “Every other bagel sandwich just became meaningless.”

 

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals

Make It Last Forever: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Are Always Red Carpet Ready

10 photos Launch gallery

Make It Last Forever: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Are Always Red Carpet Ready

Continue reading Make It Last Forever: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Are Always Red Carpet Ready

Make It Last Forever: Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Are Always Red Carpet Ready

[caption id="attachment_2958061" align="alignleft" width="803"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] Not many couples have a book written about their love’s journey. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance wrote Friends: A Love Story based on their relationship’s metamorphosis from friendship into the beautiful 20-plus-year marriage that it is now. The couple met at the Yale School of Drama and on an appearance on Oprah, Angela fondly remembers Courtney as tall, dark and skinny and Courtney laughs and claims he doesn’t remember Angela at all. After graduating, Angela moved to L.A. to pursue her career and Courtney hit Broadway. They randomly ran into each other in 1994, went out on a date that fell flat. But it’s a good thing they decided to go on a second date because that’s when sparks flew. The acting lovebirds wed in 1997 and have created a foundation of friendship that allowed their relationship to stand strong against any obstacle. Clearly, that love is still going strong. Just peep this video of the two that Angela recently posted on her IG. https://twitter.com/Essence/status/1171026715776188416?s=20   The couple that slays together, stays together y'all. So to celebrate that #BlackLove, peep these pics of the beautiful couple all dressed up through the years:  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Bon Appetit , durham , raleigh , restaurant

Videos
Latest
Tenisha Light-Caba Of Brooklyn Bleu Is Making High-End…
 3 hours ago
09.10.19
Tiffany’s Flame Wants To Shine A Light On…
 4 hours ago
09.10.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 4 hours ago
09.10.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
 4 hours ago
09.10.19
Jussie & Jurnee Smolett Reportedly Shopping A Movie…
 5 hours ago
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…
 5 hours ago
09.10.19
What In The Flex: Kim Kardashian & Kanye…
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
Tina Turner Gives Legendary Life Lessons In Latest…
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Reminder: Instagram Belongs To Will Smith, He Just…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close