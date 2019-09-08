Take Our Poll: Would You Give Birth at 74?

A 74-year-old woman from southern India has given birth to her first children, twin girls. The woman is the oldest woman to give birth, an egg was taken from a donor and fertilized with her 82-year-old husband. The twins were conceived through in-vitro fertilization according to the Times of India and delivered by C-section. The 74- year old woman is currently in intensive care, to monitor her vital signs, and the twins are doing fine.

courtesy:CNN

Her health was constantly monitored by doctors throughout the pregnancy. However, the birth has raised several issues among local doctors. The chair of the medical council says that doctors allowing the woman to carry children to term via IVF is “a debatable issue.”

