Grades Are Out! See How Your Child’s School Performed This Past Year

[caption id="attachment_3056830" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty[/caption] Ciara is always one of the most anticipated stars on any red carpet from New York to LA, and tomorrow night Harlem Fashion Row (HFR) will celebrate the singer's legacy of serving looks by honoring her with this year's Icon 360 Award. Harlem’s Fashion Row is "a social company that provides a voice for multicultural designers" and has been doing so since its first show on August 17, 2007. For 12 years, HFR has hosted an annual Style Awards Dinner and Fashion show in New York City, and at this year's event Ciara will be recognized as an individual who has "inspired a generation of people and provided incredible contributions to the advancement of minorities," in the area of fashion, philanthropy, beauty, business, or entertainment, per the Icon 360 Award description. It's not hard to see why Ci Ci is a fit for this honor. The Atlanta native ushered in the sound of Crunk n' B with her first album Goodies and since then fans have been imitating her style from head to toe, from the tomboy looks of the early 2000s to the sexy, sophisticated ensembles she serves today. Other honorees at this year's Style Awards Dinner include Mikki Taylor who will receive the Lifetime Editor Award; Law Roach who will be named Stylist of the Year; and Mobalaji Dawodu, Mahershali Ali, and Jared Leto who will receive the Maverick Award. Scroll through to see why Ciara is rightfully this year's Icon 360 Award recipient: