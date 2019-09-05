CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Grades Are Out! See How Your Child’s School Performed This Past Year

Elementary-age children learn computer coding in school.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

The grades are out! You can now check the latest scores of school performance across the entire state of North Carolina.

Since 2013, all North Carolina public schools, including charters, have received grades ranging from an A-F. The grades indicate whether students met their academic growth expectations for the year, did not meet them or exceeded them.

Check the performance of your child’s school here.

 

 

Opening Ceremony - WorldPride NYC 2019

Ciara To Receive Harlem Fashion Row's Icon 360 Award And These Looks Will Show You Why

15 photos Launch gallery

Ciara To Receive Harlem Fashion Row's Icon 360 Award And These Looks Will Show You Why

Continue reading Ciara To Receive Harlem Fashion Row’s Icon 360 Award And These Looks Will Show You Why

Ciara To Receive Harlem Fashion Row's Icon 360 Award And These Looks Will Show You Why

[caption id="attachment_3056830" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty[/caption] Ciara is always one of the most anticipated stars on any red carpet from New York to LA, and tomorrow night Harlem Fashion Row (HFR) will celebrate the singer's legacy of serving looks by honoring her with this year's Icon 360 Award. Harlem’s Fashion Row is "a social company that provides a voice for multicultural designers" and has been doing so since its first show on August 17, 2007. For 12 years, HFR has hosted an annual Style Awards Dinner and Fashion show in New York City, and at this year's event Ciara will be recognized as an individual who has "inspired a generation of people and provided incredible contributions to the advancement of minorities," in the area of fashion, philanthropy, beauty, business, or entertainment, per the Icon 360 Award description. It's not hard to see why Ci Ci is a fit for this honor. The Atlanta native ushered in the sound of Crunk n' B with her first album Goodies and since then fans have been imitating her style from head to toe, from the tomboy looks of the early 2000s to the sexy, sophisticated ensembles she serves today. Other honorees at this year's Style Awards Dinner include Mikki Taylor who will receive the Lifetime Editor Award; Law Roach who will be named Stylist of the Year; and Mobalaji Dawodu, Mahershali Ali, and Jared Leto who will receive the Maverick Award. Scroll through to see why Ciara is rightfully this year's Icon 360 Award recipient:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Videos
Latest
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 5 hours ago
09.05.19
WATCH: Consul General of Bahamas Talks Hurricane Dorian…
 5 hours ago
09.05.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 7 hours ago
09.05.19
Flu Cases Reported At NCSU
 8 hours ago
09.05.19
Nate Parker Apologizes For “Tone Deaf” Response To…
 9 hours ago
09.05.19
Justine Skye Stuns In Purple For West Indian…
 9 hours ago
09.05.19
0 item
Beyonce Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Diana Ross +…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Behind The Scenes: Leslie Jones Reflects On Leaving…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Tell All: Strip Club Hostess Who Reportedly Inspired…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
11 items
Top 11 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment
 1 day ago
09.04.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Kenny Lattimore And Judge Faith Jenkins Are Engaged!
 1 day ago
09.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close