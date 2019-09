Good Thursday Morning Foxy Fam!

Birthday shouts: Michael Keaton​​​,Lance Stephenson, Would Have been Thomas Mikal Ford’s birthday!

“Remember, anyone can love you when the sun is shining. In the storms is where you learn who truly cares for you.” — Unknown

Must Read:

Motivational Moment

Follow Foxy 1-7/104 on IG, FB, Twitter and now subscribe to our YouTube channel

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: