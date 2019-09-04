Behind The Scenes: Leslie Jones Reflects On Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Fond Memories

It was reported last week that comedian and screen actress Leslie Jones will be leaving Saturday Night Live after being on the show since 2014. The 51-year-old is taking the time to focus on her movie career including an upcoming flick with Chris Rock called I Am Maurice and a notable role in the soon-to-be-released Coming To America sequel.

Jones spoke about her leave from SNL on Twitter, writing, “Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back.”

Jones also shouted out her castmates, including co-star Kenan Thompson, writing, “I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!!”

Finally, Leslie thanked her fans, writing, “I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!!”

You can check out all her tweets along with her own version of the DMX Challenge below!

1/5

Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for pic.twitter.com/OjRrOx5owj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

2/5

always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you. pic.twitter.com/SStsLjip1B — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

3/5

I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!! pic.twitter.com/ZYfccj14xn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

4/5

Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.

One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years pic.twitter.com/S8O1nixxps — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

5/5

and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating

– Leslie pic.twitter.com/Uu0vLz3Khj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

Behind The Scenes: Leslie Jones Reflects On Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Fond Memories was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

