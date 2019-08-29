CLOSE
Greenville Mom Threatens To Have Bloods Shoot Up Elementary School

Tarshia Sutton Cogdell, 51, went to South Greenville Elementary School and allegedly threatened to have the Bloods shoot up the school and she threatened to shoot a school employee herself. According to reports, the woman has a child who attends the school.

Cogdell was charged with one felony count each of Communicating Threats, and Communicating a Threat of Violence on Educational Property.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown after the threat.

 

 

