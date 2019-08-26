DPAC Is Looking for High School Students Who Are Passionate About The Arts

DPAC is proud to announce the return of its Performing Arts Ambassadors, a program for high school students passionate about live entertainment and the performing arts. DPAC is currently seeking 20 high school students from across the Triangle for this unique opportunity.

The Performing Arts Ambassadors program will expose students to the diversity offered by DPAC and allow them to acquire a behind-the-scenes look at the events presented by one of the top-five theaters in America. These up-close experiences not only help students realize the importance of the arts, but also provide first-hand proficiencies that may help them one-day choose a career path in performing arts management. DPAC understands that young people are the future and play a key role in keeping the arts thriving in our community.

For more information and to apply:

Visit the Performing Arts Ambassador page of DPACnc.com

E-mail Megan Rindoks, Community Outreach Manager with questions at mrindoks@DPACnc.com

Applications must be completed by September 23, 2019

“We’re very excited to be continuing this important program for area youth,” said Megan Rindoks, Community Engagement Manager at DPAC. “There are many career opportunities in the performing arts industry – what you see on stage has an infinite amount of work taking place behind the grand curtain. Exposing students early to a career in a field that they’re passionate about can help craft future goals and begin a lifetime of supporting the arts.”

As the face of DPAC, participants of this program will volunteer in a variety of roles, shadow key staff members, attend DPAC events, and report about their experiences via a blog and DPAC’s official social media channels.

Program Requirements:

· Must be a high school student in the Triangle as of August 2019

· Must have and maintain a B average or higher

· Must have access to a computer and at least one social media account (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, etc.)

· Must be willing and able to write and/or film occasional reviews

· Must complete 10 volunteer hours throughout the school year

· Must respond to any program-related emails within a designated time frame (usually 24 hours)

· Must be able to attend occasional meetings (dates TBA) and evening performances at DPAC

Performing Arts Ambassadors may also have opportunities to participate in master classes and workshops with industry professionals from national tours or get the chance to go behind the scenes at a performance. Each of these unique experiences will help them learn about the importance of supporting the arts and prepare them for a future role in performing arts management.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark