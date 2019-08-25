CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Klan Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In Durham

US-POLITICS-DEMOCRATS-DNC

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

Saturday evening in Durham, Democratic Candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at the Founders Banquet for the Durham Committee on Affairs Of Black People.

Near Durham, the Ku Klux Klan went waving their confederate flags and wearing the Klan robes causing a large disturbance in Hillsborough. No word if this will affect her other speaking engagements Sunday in North Carolina.

According to WRAL, Hillsborough police and Orange County deputies were on the scene.

