These Kamala Harris Quotes Prove That She’ll Make A Dope President

USA - Politics - California Attorney General Kamala D. Harris at the California Democratic Convention

It’s official. Senator Kamala Harris has officially announced her bid for the 2020 Presidency; and she epically dropped the news on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In a video announcing her candidacy, the California legislator said:

“The future of our country depends on you, and millions of others, lifting our voices to fight for our American values. Let’s do this together: For ourselves, for our children, for our country. The core of my campaign is the people. Nobody is living their life through the lens of one issue. And I think what people want is leadership that sees them through the complexity of their lives and pays equal attention to their needs. Let’s not put people in a box.”

Everything about Ms. Harris makes young folks and people of color hype that she could potentially be the next President Of The United States. She’s a Black woman, which would make her the first woman ever to hold the prestigious title of POTUS. She went to a historically Black college (Howard University), and most importantly, she’s for the people.

In honor of Kamala Harris’ announcement, hit the flip to check out a few of quotes that prove she’ll definitely make a great Chief Of State.

