Let’s Celebrate Rocky Mount This Weekend!

Family of Four at Home in Front Yard

Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

The public is invited to join the South Rocky Mount Community Civic Organization, the city of Rocky Mount, Woda Cooper Companies, community leaders and others during a Celebrating South Rocky Mount event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Celebrating South Rocky Mount will take place at the South Rocky Mount Community Center and at the nearby Ravenwood Crossing, a new development of affordable apartment homes for families, singles and seniors.

 

 

During the event, there will be a ribbon cutting for the new playground at the South Rocky Mount Community Center, located at 719 Recreation Dr. Free activities for kids will be available,

including bounce houses, and vendors will share resources to enhance job skills for adults. Among city officials and dignitaries scheduled to speak will be Norris Tolson, CEO & president

for the Carolinas Gateway Partnership, who will provide information on incoming industry. Speakers from the local colleges will address efforts regarding job preparation. Food and refreshments will be provided at the South Rocky Mount Community Center while they last.

Attendees are also invited to see the new Ravenwood Crossing at 640 Ravenwood Dr. Developed by nationally-recognized affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.,

Ravenwood Crossing was made possible in part through support by the city of Rocky Mount, as well as through federal tax credits and state funding allocated by the North Carolina Housing

Finance Agency. Ravenwood Crossing staff will also provide tours of their facilities, including 80 one, two and three-bedroom townhomes with ENERGYSTAR appliances and family-friendly amenities.

 

Osheaga Festival 2019

Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In New Music Video 'Motivation'

10 photos Launch gallery

Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In New Music Video 'Motivation'

Continue reading Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In New Music Video ‘Motivation’

Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In New Music Video 'Motivation'

[caption id="attachment_3055071" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Mark Horton / Getty[/caption] Chances are you've heard Normani's name at some point over the last few years. She's beautiful, talented with glowing melanin skin. Normani is being hailed as the next big thing and constantly on the lips of artists like Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Ariana Grande and more. The former member of Fifth Harmony, released the visuals for her longtime coming single Motivation and fans are beyond hype to watch Normani finally command the spotlight now that it's all on her. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1NvJDpFOuL/ Normani travels back to the 90s and early 2000s for her Motivation video, giving us a nostalgic trip to the days of sitting in front of the TV screen waiting for the top video on 106 & Park. She tributes Beyonce's Crazy In Love, rocks spray painted crop tops and pink Jordan sneakers while dropping some major dance moves on us. Motivation has nearly one million views on Youtube after being released last night and it trending at number two on the video sharing platform. Check it out below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKXSh14svlQ More pics of Normani, below:

 

