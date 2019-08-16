Let’s Celebrate Rocky Mount This Weekend!

The public is invited to join the South Rocky Mount Community Civic Organization, the city of Rocky Mount, Woda Cooper Companies, community leaders and others during a Celebrating South Rocky Mount event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Celebrating South Rocky Mount will take place at the South Rocky Mount Community Center and at the nearby Ravenwood Crossing, a new development of affordable apartment homes for families, singles and seniors.

During the event, there will be a ribbon cutting for the new playground at the South Rocky Mount Community Center, located at 719 Recreation Dr. Free activities for kids will be available,

including bounce houses, and vendors will share resources to enhance job skills for adults. Among city officials and dignitaries scheduled to speak will be Norris Tolson, CEO & president

for the Carolinas Gateway Partnership, who will provide information on incoming industry. Speakers from the local colleges will address efforts regarding job preparation. Food and refreshments will be provided at the South Rocky Mount Community Center while they last.

Attendees are also invited to see the new Ravenwood Crossing at 640 Ravenwood Dr. Developed by nationally-recognized affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.,

Ravenwood Crossing was made possible in part through support by the city of Rocky Mount, as well as through federal tax credits and state funding allocated by the North Carolina Housing

Finance Agency. Ravenwood Crossing staff will also provide tours of their facilities, including 80 one, two and three-bedroom townhomes with ENERGYSTAR appliances and family-friendly amenities.

