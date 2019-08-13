Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Recall of Baby Spinach Due To Salmonella Concerns

Before you start your day with a nutritious smoothie or have a spinach salad for lunch, Check your refrigerator. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach due to concerns of possible health risk from Salmonella.

The products being recalled:

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Baby Spinach

* 6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2)

*10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8)

Both items have a with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019. Consumers with the recalled spinach are being advised not to eat the product and to discard it immediately.

The products were distributed in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. The bacteria may cause a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness primarily affects young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

