CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Disney, Eddie Bauer Recall Baby Sleepers Over Safety Concerns

Pair of baby's feet poking out from blanket, close-up

Source: altrendo images / Getty

About 24,000 inclines sleepers sold under the Disney and Eddie Bauer brand names have been recalled over concerns that infants could roll over and suffocate.

The recall comes just month after Fisher-Price recalled nearly 4.7 million infant sleepers over the same concern. However, no injuries have been reported due to the recall. Similar style sleepers have been linked to deaths after infants rolled over onto their backs while unrestrained.

The U.S. Consumer product Safety Commission said parents should stop using the products and call the company at (877) 657-9946 for a refund.

The products were sold at Target, K-Mart and other stores nationwide from November 2014 to February 2017.

Related:

Worldwide Recall Issued For Textured Breast Implants Tied to Rare Cancer

Baby Sleepers , Disney , Eddie Bauer , recall

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 22 hours ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 22 hours ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
NCCU Have Parted Ways With Assist. Football Coach
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Raleigh Woman Charged With Leaving Kids W/H Accused…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Wayfair Pop-Up Store Coming To Durham
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Sampson County Teen Checking Mail Dies After Being…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close