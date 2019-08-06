Man Accused Of Robbing Raleigh Bank With Alleged Explosive Device

Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding a man accused of robbing a bank in Raleigh Monday afternoon. The robbery occurred at the SunTrust Bank on MLK Jr. Blvd. The suspect went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money, and gave the teller a bag saying it had an explosive device in it.
Call Raleigh Crimestoppers AT (919) 834-HELP OR Visit RALEIGHCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG for text and email reporting options. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
