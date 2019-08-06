CLOSE
Man Accused Of Robbing Raleigh Bank With Alleged Explosive Device

Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding a man accused of robbing a bank in Raleigh Monday afternoon. The robbery occurred at the SunTrust Bank on MLK Jr. Blvd. The suspect went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money, and gave the teller a bag saying it had an explosive device in it.

Call Raleigh Crimestoppers AT (919) 834-HELP OR Visit RALEIGHCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG for text and email reporting options. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Witness In Robbery Case

