David Henderson, a Colorado mechanic, did what he felt was right and told police what he knew about the August 2016 robbery of a Denver marijuana shop. According to WSB-TV. Henderson reportedly overheard the information as he worked on a car for the suspect’s mother, Tina Black. Henderson also gave police photos of gloves and masks he saw inside Tina Black’s car as she drove him home that day.

The Washington Post reports Henderson shared details of guns and drugs at the motel where Tina and Terance Black lived and that led to the Sept. 23, 2016, arrest of Terance Black.

Less than a month after Terance Black’s arrest, Henderson was dead.

According to reports clerical error supplied Terance Black with Henderson’s name and personal information, the Post said.

According to The Denver Post, Henderson, 48, was shot 10 times by two separate weapons Oct. 12, 2016.

Terance Black, 26, and his mother, Tina Black, 51, were sentenced Thursday to life without the chance of parole for Henderson’s murder.

In addressing the court during the sentencing, Tina Black said she does not condone “black-on-black crime” and denied her family’s involvement in Henderson’s killing.

“Where’s the justice?” Tina Black said, according to The Denver Post. “I lose my son and you lose your son.”

George Brauchler, district attorney for Arapahoe County, called the sentences “bittersweet.”

“This is the nightmare scenario, where sensitive information is accidentally sent to absolutely the wrong people,” Brauchler told The Washington Post. “You had a good man who was trying to do the right thing.”

The victim’s sister, Karen Henderson-Atkins, said after the Blacks’ sentencing that she had never seen her brother so scared in his life. He was trying to come up with the cash to flee to Florida when he was killed.

“He didn’t have the proper protection,” Henderson-Atkins told The Denver Post.

Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Witness In Robbery Case was originally published on blackamericaweb.com