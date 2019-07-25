Worldwide Recall Issued For Textured Breast Implants Tied to Rare Cancer

A textured breast implant made by Allergan has been recalled over concerns that it could case a rare form of cancer. The move comes after the US Food and Drug Administration requested the manufacturer voluntarily recall the products.

Recall alert: At FDAs request, Allergan is recalling all of its Biocell textured breast implants to protect women from the risk of breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Affected products include both silicone and saline-filled implants https://t.co/EyBP0h4SCd pic.twitter.com/aysTFz5eSw — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) July 24, 2019

The FDA also announced that it is considering recommendations to change the labeling of breast implants to include a boxed warning indicating health risks, among other possible actions to help share safety information. Women who have the implants should not necessarily remove them, unless experiencing symptoms such as swelling or pain.

For more information, please visit the FDA’s website.

