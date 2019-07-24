motivational moment

0 reads Leave a comment
Happy Wednesday Foxy Family!
“Don’t look back when you know you shouldn’t. Don’t stress over things that don’t matter. Don’t worry about thinks you can’t control.”
“Don’t let the silly little dramas of each day get you down. For you are here to do great things.”
“If it is important to you, you will find a way. If it’s not, you’ll find an excuse.”
