CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Motivational Moment

0 reads
Leave a comment
Black woman laying on sofa

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Happy Wednesday Foxy Family!

“Don’t look back when you know you shouldn’t. Don’t stress over things that don’t matter. Don’t worry about thinks you can’t control.”

“Don’t let the silly little dramas of each day get you down. For you are here to do great things.”

“If it is important to you, you will find a way. If it’s not, you’ll find an excuse.”

Must Read:

#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…

Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh

motivational moment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
0 item
Crossing Over: Remember These Keith Sweat Hip-Hop Collaborations
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
Thoughts? Odell Beckham Jr. Had This To Say…
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
Bow Wow Insults His Very Married Ex Ciara:…
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 22 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Tom Joyner One More Time
Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs
 2 days ago
07.22.19
ECU Responds To Negative Feedback From Trump Rally
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali To As ‘Blade’ In New Marvel…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Atlanta Area Waffle…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close