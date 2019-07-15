CLOSE
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By Motorist In Virginia Beach

Pernell Whitaker portrait

Source: The Ring Magazine / Getty

Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was killed Sunday night after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach.

According to WTKR, News 3  the Norfolk native was hit near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.

A four-weight world champion and an Olympic gold medalist, Whitaker achieved worldwide recognition. After retiring from the ring, he found success as a boxing trainer.

Whitaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.

He was 55 years old.

Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By Motorist In Virginia Beach was originally published on kissrichmond.com

