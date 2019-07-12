CLOSE
Don’t Miss This Food Truck Rally In Cary This Sunday

Enjoy a food-filled afternoon along Academy Street in Downtown Cary. Taste some of the best food in the Triangle, enjoy cool beverages from craft beer and wine vendors, and relax to the music of great local performers. See you Downtown!

 

[caption id="attachment_3053105" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] Odell Beckham Jr. been fine, but this latest haircut has ladies ready to risk it all for the former Giants wide receiver. Beckham, who was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Browns at the end of the season, debuted his new do at the ESPYS Wednesday night sending his name straight to the top of Twitter's trending list and panties scattered all over the Internet. Gone are Beckham's blonde curls and the ladies of #BlackTwitter desperately need the water boy. https://twitter.com/MalikTheDivo/status/1149110321682046976 Half of the tweets are about his interesting Prada jacket, vest combo of a girl scout cookie uniform while the other half of the tweets are from women salivating like Pavlov's dogs. Keep scrolling for the latter.

 

