CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Don’t Miss The Free Family Movie Tonight At The Imperial Centre In Rocky Mount

3 reads
Leave a comment
Kids eating ice cream cone by vendor's stall

Source: joSon / Getty

Take the kids out for a free movie tonight!

Lawn Chair Theatre will be returning this summer to the Imperial Centre! Join us for family friendly free movie nights in the Imperial Centre Courtyard. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

  • July 12- 8:30pm: Hotel Transylvania 3
  • August 9- 8:00pm: How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World
  • September 6- 7:30pm: Incredibles 2

 

 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby - Season 1

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

11 photos Launch gallery

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

Continue reading Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

[caption id="attachment_3053124" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] The fans have spoken and Kenya Moore is back! The beloved reality TV star announced her return to Real Housewives Of Atlanta and her fans are collectively twirling all over Twitter. All of which means Kenya and Bravo came to an agreement on her contract and salary requirements. We're not sure what Kenya's new contract entails, but she snagged a peach so she's a full time cast member. https://www.instagram.com/p/BzwYH4_H_6X/ According to a source from PEOPLE, “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.” Kenya's presence has definitely been missed and we're excited to see how motherhood is treating her. Glad to have her back.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Imperial Centre , Lawn Chair Theater , Rocky Mount

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Candy’s Death On ‘Pose’ Embodies The Dreams Deferred…
 2 hours ago
07.12.19
Hughley TV: GED Section, A Family Of Slave…
 2 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 hours ago
07.12.19
Adrienne Bailon Talks Making Her Man Shed Tears…
 3 hours ago
07.12.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair, Reveals…
 3 hours ago
07.12.19
Having More Than One TV Benefits Your Relationship,…
 3 hours ago
07.12.19
When I Was Younger: How A Setback In…
 4 hours ago
07.12.19
Report: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Crime…
 5 hours ago
07.12.19
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For…
 6 hours ago
07.12.19
Philly Misspells Street Sign Dedicated To Hometown Legend…
 6 hours ago
07.12.19
20 items
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
15 items
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Kanye West Is The Highest-Paid Male Entertainer According…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close