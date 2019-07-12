Don’t Miss The Free Family Movie Tonight At The Imperial Centre In Rocky Mount

3 reads Leave a comment
Take the kids out for a free movie tonight!
Lawn Chair Theatre will be returning this summer to the Imperial Centre! Join us for family friendly free movie nights in the Imperial Centre Courtyard. Don’t forget your lawn chair!
- July 12- 8:30pm: Hotel Transylvania 3
- August 9- 8:00pm: How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World
- September 6- 7:30pm: Incredibles 2
Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices
