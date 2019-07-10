CLOSE
Engine Trouble: Terrifying Moment Delta Flight Diverted To RDU

LaGuardia Airport, New York City

Delta flight 1425 to Baltimore was forced to make an emergency landing at RDU International Airport yesterday. Some passengers aboard the flight took to social media to express their frustration about how the incident was represented by the company.

Terrifying video shows problems with a plane’s engine, it appears a piece of the plane flew into the engine and caused it to fail.

One person sitting in the back of the plane say they heard a loud boom, then seconds later smoke-filled the back of the plane. It was also a scary moment for several passengers,some texted loved one’s fearing the worst.

“It smelled like burning metal and the cabin started to vibrate.”

The flight landed without incident and customers were re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft. Delta says the aircraft’s engine has been replaced and placed back into rotation.

cabin , emergency landing , engine trouble , RDU , smoke

