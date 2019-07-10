Engine Trouble: Terrifying Moment Delta Flight Diverted To RDU

Delta flight 1425 to Baltimore was forced to make an emergency landing at RDU International Airport yesterday. Some passengers aboard the flight took to social media to express their frustration about how the incident was represented by the company.

Terrifying video shows problems with a plane’s engine, it appears a piece of the plane flew into the engine and caused it to fail.

Video I took from my seat on my flight from Atlanta to Baltimore yesterday! Thanks @Delta for the silly smooth emergency landing! #perfect #execution To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com pic.twitter.com/TUFzREl0Lc — Logan Webb (@Micahlifa) July 9, 2019

One person sitting in the back of the plane say they heard a loud boom, then seconds later smoke-filled the back of the plane. It was also a scary moment for several passengers,some texted loved one’s fearing the worst.

“It smelled like burning metal and the cabin started to vibrate.”

The flight landed without incident and customers were re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft. Delta says the aircraft’s engine has been replaced and placed back into rotation.

Must Read:

Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: