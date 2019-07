What can fans look forward to in the season finale of Power? Who will go missing, double-crossed, betrayed or arrested? Whose side are you on?

Check out the trailer below

“The Final Betrayal between brothers begins August 25th on Starz

Must Read:

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Gets In The Middle Of CeCe And Kristen’s Drama

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: