CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Get Your Tickets Today To Celebrate Tom Joyner With DJ KOOL At The One More Time Experience!

4 reads
Leave a comment

Tom Joyner new post

We told you we had more in store! We told you this is a grown folks party!

Join Us July 19th at Coast Credit Union To Celebrate With Tom Joyner For Keeping The Party Going For 25 Years!

MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly, KEM, & DJ KOOL

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY! 

Tickets are available online at www.foxync.comwww.ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Follow Tom Joyner on social media: @TomJoynerMorningShow on Facebook; @TJMShow on Twitter; and @FlyJockTomJoyner on Instagram.

TRENDING NOW:

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Get Your Tickets Today

Rickey Smiley, Tom Joyner Announce He Will Debut a New Urban AC Morning Show Beginning January 2nd

DJ Kool , Kem , Maze featuring Frankie Beverly , tom joyner

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tom Joyner new post
Get Your Tickets Today To Celebrate Tom Joyner…
 2 hours ago
06.29.19
Rickey Smiley, Tom Joyner Announce He Will Debut…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
Hughley TV: Roshon Fegan Talks Surviving Being A…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
NFL Football Player Paying For 11 Year-Old Funeral…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
Twitter Crowns Kamala Harris Winner Of The Second…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Chimed In…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets?
 1 day ago
06.28.19
Black Southerners Still Struggle With HIV Epidemic, Statistics…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
Camron Tried To Shame JuJu For Getting Plastic…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
Tanerelle Went Braless On The Red Carpet &…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
Gentrification Concerns Grown As Raleigh Home Prices Do…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
All Falls Down: Has Reality TV Finally Fallen…
 1 day ago
06.28.19
BET Awards '11 - Show
Mary J. Blige Killed The Stage At This…
 2 days ago
06.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close