Get Your Tickets Today To Celebrate Tom Joyner With DJ KOOL At The One More Time Experience!

We told you we had more in store! We told you this is a grown folks party!
Join Us July 19th at Coast Credit Union To Celebrate With Tom Joyner For Keeping The Party Going For 25 Years!
MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly, KEM, & DJ KOOL
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!
Tickets are available online at www.foxync.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.
