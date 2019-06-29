Get Your Tickets Today To Celebrate Tom Joyner With DJ KOOL At The One More Time Experience!

We told you we had more in store! We told you this is a grown folks party!

Join Us July 19th at Coast Credit Union To Celebrate With Tom Joyner For Keeping The Party Going For 25 Years!

MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly, KEM, & DJ KOOL

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

Tickets are available online at www.foxync.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.

