Wake County Summer Food Program Has Begun

Government Assistance Programs Aid Underprivileged Communities In New York State

Source: John Moore / Getty

From June through August, Wake County Human Services and its community partners will serve about 250,000 free and healthy meals to children throughout Wake County. The Summer Food Program is a key component of the county’s food security plan to reduce hunger in the county.

The Arbors of Cary has partnered with Wake County Human Service’s Western Human Services Center as a meals distribution site for several years. Countywide, there will be about 150 sites where children can receive meals.

About 60 children and their families are expected at the event, which will begin with activities for the children. Following remarks by local officials, the children will receive meals provided by the Kirk of Kildare Presbyterian Church, one of the county’s many community partners. A majority of the Wake County Board of Commissioners is planning to attend Tuesday’s event.

Media covering the event may park along Wrenn Drive. Live coverage of the event is encouraged, and there will be interview opportunities with children (with parental approval), families, WakeCounty Commissioners, local elected officials and community partners.

Learn more about the Wake County Summer Food Program atwww.wakegov.com/summerfood.

