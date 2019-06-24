Will You Try The New KFC Cheetos Chicken Sandwich?

What do you think about Cheetos on a chicken sandwich? If that sounds good to you, you’ll have a chance to try it in July. KFC is introducing its new creation on July 1st and it will be around for about 4 weeks.

Get ready for a crispy chicken sandwich with a special Cheetos sauce and a bed of Cheetos. Sound good?

Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC — KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019

