National
Will You Try The New KFC Cheetos Chicken Sandwich?

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken Recipe

Source: Ashley “AC” Trybula / ACThePlug.com

What do you think about Cheetos on a chicken sandwich? If that sounds good to you, you’ll have a chance to try it in July. KFC is introducing its new creation on July 1st and it will be around for about 4 weeks.

Get ready for a crispy chicken sandwich with a special Cheetos sauce and a bed of Cheetos. Sound good?

 

 

 

In honor of #NationalSelfieDay, we wanted to give some serious loves to our brave faves who are out there showing their bare faces, filter-free and au natural proving that less is always more! So from Gabrielle Union to Indya Moore to Angela Bassett, here are 25 Black women that keep it fresh on the 'Gram on pic at a time!

 

