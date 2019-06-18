Immediate Evacuation Due To Bomb Threat At Durham Hotel

3 reads Leave a comment
Monday night a hotel in Durham, North Carolina evacuated all guests.
Extended Stay America located on NC Highway 54 received a bomb threat. The guests were awakened and asked to evacuate by officers knocking on all doors.
Traffic was blocked to conduct a proper investigation. Later no device was found and guests were allowed to enter their room.
