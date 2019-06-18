CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Local Pool Owners Called Racist After Posting No Dreads, Weaves Or Baggy Pants Allowed

6 reads
Leave a comment
Community Day Pool Party

Source: Melanie B / Melanie B

The owner of a private pool in Wendell is under fire after postings rules that outline dreads, weaves and baggy pants are not permitted. However, the owner of the Outdoor Recreation Center of Wendell insists that he and his wife aren’t racist and that the social media backlash is a huge misunderstanding.

 

According to ABC11, the owner, John Freemon, said he doesn’t want people walking around in front of children with their pants down. He also said that hair extensions can get into the pump for the pool and cause a three-day shutdown.

 

 

Baby Buddha Bug Collection Hosted By Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Celebrities Tribute The Men In Their Lives On Father's Day

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Tribute The Men In Their Lives On Father's Day

Continue reading Celebrities Tribute The Men In Their Lives On Father’s Day

Celebrities Tribute The Men In Their Lives On Father's Day

If you're like us, you celebrate Father's Day all-year round but go the extra mile to make him feel appreciated on one special day of the year. Like Mother's Day, we share kind messages, buy presents or simply hang with dad to show him love and uplift him. Check out how these celebs tributed the paternal figures in their lives on the annual holiday.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

dreads , John Freemon , pool , Weaves , wendell

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Announces He Is Releasing A Children’s Book…
 46 mins ago
06.18.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Yung Joc’s Salon Shenanigans Are Shady…
 55 mins ago
06.18.19
Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration
 1 hour ago
06.18.19
Bishop Bullwinkle, “Hell To Da Naw” Singer Dead…
 2 hours ago
06.18.19
More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
“To the Confederate Defenders Of Charleston.”: Confederate Monument…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
11Yr Old Stops Intruder With Machete
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Are Celebrities Obligated To Divulge They Had Plastic…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lizzo Pairs A Neon Dress…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…
 4 hours ago
06.18.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 1 day ago
06.17.19
Did Cuba Gooding Jr. Grope Luenell? [Exclusive Interview]
 1 day ago
06.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close