Local Pool Owners Called Racist After Posting No Dreads, Weaves Or Baggy Pants Allowed

The owner of a private pool in Wendell is under fire after postings rules that outline dreads, weaves and baggy pants are not permitted. However, the owner of the Outdoor Recreation Center of Wendell insists that he and his wife aren’t racist and that the social media backlash is a huge misunderstanding.

A recreation center in Wendell NC released a list of rules for the pool where one states “no weaves/dreadlocks/extensions will be permitted” pic.twitter.com/GLZVEGISqE — 💫 💕 (@naonabroglio) June 17, 2019

According to ABC11, the owner, John Freemon, said he doesn’t want people walking around in front of children with their pants down. He also said that hair extensions can get into the pump for the pool and cause a three-day shutdown.

