Subway Manager Fired After Refusing To Hire Black Teen

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_3018230" align="alignleft" width="815"] Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty[/caption] Alexis Olympia Ohanian isn't the only celebrity baby to have their own Instagram page. Kaavia James Union Wade may be six months old, but her followers on the 'Gram are pretty impressive coming in at over 560K fans. From being a #ShadyBaby to Daddy's little girl, take a look at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's baby being utterly adorable. That, and they are both featured on the May cover of Parents magazine. In it, Gabby says there are basic mommy things that she hasn't yet grasped. “I suck at swaddling,” she admits, adding “I don’t know whether to use plastic or glass bottles.” “I never knew there were so many types of nipples. And installing a car seat is like taking the SATs!” jokes the actress. “I don’t have all the answers, which feels terrifying.” Also, the Being Mary Jane actress shares some of the hardships she went through when they brought the baby home. “Kaavia went through a phase of not napping. I was like, ‘When do I shower or pee or live?’ ” Gabby says. “So I had to get a little comfortable with her crying, which I had not been. And then I took the quickest shower of all time!” See more pics of this precious little Kaavia: