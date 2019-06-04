CLOSE
National
Subway Manager Fired After Refusing To Hire Black Teen

African teenager in car with father

Source: Don Mason / Getty

A Subway manager is jobless after stating via text message that they didn’t want Black employees.

Katelyn Simmons thought that a job at Subway would be a great way to earn money over the summer. She had a friend who worked at a Houston-area Subway and applied to work at the same store. The employee texted the manager about Katelyn’s application. The manager replied with an inquiry about Katelyn’s appearance. When the employee texted back that Katelyn was Black, the manager replied with, “Oh no thanks. I don’t want those people in our store lol.”

 

 

