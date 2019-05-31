Project Runway’s Lela Orr Recalls The Night She Helped Style For Beyoncé [EXCLUSIVE]

Radio One Exclusive
| 05.31.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Lela Orr has built a career on being eco-friendly. The Project Runway star sits down with The Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss her career, how she made the leap to shoot for Project Runway since the show’s move to Bravo, her brand FERRAH, designing Beyoncé for the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight and more!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

“I don’t design for a certain kind of body type, a certain kind of style,” Orr says. “It’s really any woman who wants to look elegant and fabulous.”

Before Ferrah took off, Orr interned for brands such as The Row, Mary Kate and Ashley Olson’s brand as well as Harbison where she got a bird’s eye view on designing items for some big stars, including Beyoncé.

“I had a lot of hands on experience working for Beyonce,” Orr exclaimed. “That was incredible, we designed a custom made piece for Beyonce for the Mayweather/Pacquaio fight in 2015. It was beautiful! It was this insane. She had a cape and the turnaround that, the actual concept started a month prior. Her team worked with Charles (Harbison) a lot and they have a bit of a relationship.”

You know, the Beyonce jumper pictured below!

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Hear Orr talk about her favorite designs, being eco-friendly and her rise to Project Runway and more!

Project Runway’s Lela Orr Recalls The Night She Helped Style For Beyoncé [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Arnold Schwarzenegger Debuts His Rap Career in a…
 4 hours ago
05.31.19
People Are Going IN On Kylie Jenner For…
 4 hours ago
05.31.19
Hughley TV: Jeremy Piven Has Been Embraced The…
 4 hours ago
05.31.19
R. Kelly Hit With More Serious Sex Crime…
 4 hours ago
05.31.19
Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment…
 4 hours ago
05.31.19
Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s…
 4 hours ago
05.31.19
Cosmopolitan Hotel To Offer “Significant Apology” To Meek…
 4 hours ago
05.31.19
Project Runway’s Lela Orr Recalls The Night She…
 4 hours ago
05.31.19
Tiffany Haddish Admits to Secretly Recording Auditions to…
 5 hours ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 5 hours ago
05.31.19
For The Kids, For The Culture: The Blackest…
 5 hours ago
05.31.19
{50 Day Countdown} Disney Drops Posters For the…
 5 hours ago
05.31.19
5 Ways To Get In On The Neon…
 5 hours ago
05.31.19
THE ROBIN THICKE MIAMI FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
Register To Win A Trip To Miami To…
 14 hours ago
05.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close