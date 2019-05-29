CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted By Stepfather

0 reads
Leave a comment
'An Evening with Ellen DeGeneres' in Calgary

Source: B. Roth/WENN for Tine Publicity / WENN

A stunning revelation from Ellen DeGeneres.

During an appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 61-year-old talk show host opened up about being a sexual assault survivor.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

She said her stepfather waited until her mother, Betty DeGeneres was out of town to touch her inappropriately, saying he needed to feel her breasts because he’d found a lump in her mother’s breasts and needed to check hers.

This occurred when the Emmy award winner was around 15 to 16 years old. DeGeneres said she’s still angry with herself for not standing up to who she said was a  “very bad man.”

She’s telling her story now because it bothers her when women come forward about their sexual assault experiences and are shamed or blamed. She hopes opening up publicly will encourage other women to do the same.

See Also: Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With Ellen Degeneres

“We [women] just don’t feel like we’re worthy, or we’re scared to have a voice, and we’re scared to say no … That’s the only reason I think it’s important to talk about it because there’s so many young girls and it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

You can catch Ellen DeGeneres episode in full when season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, becomes available for streaming on Netflix May 31st.

Source: VIBE

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted By Stepfather was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shaun King: ‘Police Assault Us Then Charge Us…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
How To Prep To Meet Your Soulmate
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Meek Mill To Sue Las Vegas Hotel Over…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
A Space For Creators: The New Home For…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
EXCLUSIVE: Woody Is A Dad (Kinda) And Other…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Crips Working To Trademark Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon…
 3 hours ago
05.29.19
Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
The Internet Is BEFUDDLED Over This Influencer With…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
Jordin Sparks Opens Up About Battle With Postpartum…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
Slay! Serena Williams Debuts ‘Empowering’ Tennis Fashion At…
 4 hours ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close