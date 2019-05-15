CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wake County Woman Missing Since Friday

386 reads
Leave a comment
Faith Rivera

Source: Lourdes Rivera / Radio One Digital/Lourdes Rivera

Faith Rivera, 25, of Knightdale, NC was reportedly last seen leaving work Mod Pizza in Wake Forest on Friday; May 10th at 8:30 pm. Rivera’s manager mentioned she’s only been at that location for four days since transferring from the Raleigh location. Her job told her mother, “when she left on Friday she said she would be back on Sat.”

One of Rivera’s roommate, Alisha Parks included that when she returned home their front door was unlocked and her bedroom door wide open with the light on, she clarified that was uncharacteristic behavior for her. Parks also stated Rivera left her dog and other belongings, but her 2016 red Ford Fiesta was gone.

Faith’s mother, Lourdes Rivera, posted on social media to help with the search of her daughter. “Please share with as many people as possible!!!! We are worried, and it’s not like her to just disappear.”

“She never returned home to her dog or told anyone she was going anywhere.” Lourdes Rivera said.

ANY INFORMATION CALL :  919-438-4091

Faith Rivera

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Faith Rivera
Wake County Woman Missing Since Friday
 18 hours ago
05.15.19
Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
The Cutest North West Moments Ever, From Her…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Wendy Williams & Howard Stern Make Amends After…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Angry Much? Climate Change Is Going Viral This…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Tips To Help…
 24 hours ago
05.15.19
Hughley TV: DL Explains Why The Economy Is…
 1 day ago
05.15.19
Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows:…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Rasheeda And Kirk’s Party In The…
 2 days ago
05.14.19
“Empire” to End On Fox After Its Sixth…
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Gregg Leakes Announces Via Instagram That He’s Cancer-Free
 3 days ago
05.14.19
Kim K Freeing Prisoners Is An Overstatement
 3 days ago
05.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close