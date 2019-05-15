Wake County Woman Missing Since Friday

Faith Rivera, 25, of Knightdale, NC was reportedly last seen leaving work Mod Pizza in Wake Forest on Friday; May 10th at 8:30 pm. Rivera’s manager mentioned she’s only been at that location for four days since transferring from the Raleigh location. Her job told her mother, “when she left on Friday she said she would be back on Sat.”

One of Rivera’s roommate, Alisha Parks included that when she returned home their front door was unlocked and her bedroom door wide open with the light on, she clarified that was uncharacteristic behavior for her. Parks also stated Rivera left her dog and other belongings, but her 2016 red Ford Fiesta was gone.

Faith’s mother, Lourdes Rivera, posted on social media to help with the search of her daughter. “Please share with as many people as possible!!!! We are worried, and it’s not like her to just disappear.”

“She never returned home to her dog or told anyone she was going anywhere.” Lourdes Rivera said.

ANY INFORMATION CALL : 919-438-4091

