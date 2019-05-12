Hip-Hop Hall of Famer and the DMV’s own DJ Kool was one of the surprise guests for Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience and turned it into a party! In case you missed it or want to relive the moment check it out the turn up at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland!
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25
I Can't Believe You Just Played That! DJ Kool Throws It Back At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience
