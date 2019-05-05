CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Singleton To Be Laid To Rest At Private Funeral In Los Angeles

0 reads
Leave a comment
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Director John Singleton will be laid to rest at a very small, private intimate setting in Los Angeles on Monday. The service will take place at 10 a.m. at Angelus Funeral Home in South L.A.

He will be buried at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.

According to sources, the Singleton family is planning a large public memorial at a later date to celebrate his life.

This week, organizers of the Tribeca Film Festival decided to add a free screening of Boyz N the Hood, Singleton’s directorial feature debut from 1991, for the public on Friday night.

The filmmaker, whose career in film and television spanned three decades, had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Singleton was 51 at the time of his death.

Must Read:

Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment While She Mourns The Death Of Her Niece

director , John Singleton , Movie Reviews

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
John Singleton To Be Laid To Rest At…
 20 mins ago
05.05.19
Ain't Nothin' But a She Thing Party
What?!?!? Spinderella No Longer Part Of Salt-N-Pepa
 1 day ago
05.04.19
Gun Threat Leads To N.C. A&T And Bennett…
 2 days ago
05.03.19
Couple holding money
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250
 2 days ago
05.03.19
Black Princess
Cheslie Kryst Of North Carolina Crowned Miss USA
 2 days ago
05.03.19
Facebook Bans Louis Farrakhan, Labels Him ‘Dangerous’
 2 days ago
05.03.19
‘Boyz N The Hood’ Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson…
 2 days ago
05.03.19
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Other Celebs Donate…
 2 days ago
05.03.19
Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet
3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey {VIDEO}
 3 days ago
05.02.19
55 itemsCynthia Bailey Meet & Greet
Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet Women’s Empowerment 2019
 3 days ago
05.02.19
15 items
Taylor Swift Dragged To A #MayoChella Hell For…
 3 days ago
05.02.19
Avant at Women's Empowerment
How Did Avant Drop Weight So Fast? {Exclusive…
 3 days ago
05.02.19
20 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Billboard Music Awards
 3 days ago
05.02.19
Gov. Roy Cooper Expresses The Importance Of Diversity…
 3 days ago
05.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close