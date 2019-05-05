John Singleton To Be Laid To Rest At Private Funeral In Los Angeles

Director John Singleton will be laid to rest at a very small, private intimate setting in Los Angeles on Monday. The service will take place at 10 a.m. at Angelus Funeral Home in South L.A.

He will be buried at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.

According to sources, the Singleton family is planning a large public memorial at a later date to celebrate his life.

Celebration of Life: The service will be held at 10 AM Monday at Angelus Funeral Home in the South L.A. pic.twitter.com/MAIfR91V8f — The Posh Publicist (@POSHPublicist) May 4, 2019

This week, organizers of the Tribeca Film Festival decided to add a free screening of Boyz N the Hood, Singleton’s directorial feature debut from 1991, for the public on Friday night.

The filmmaker, whose career in film and television spanned three decades, had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Singleton was 51 at the time of his death.

