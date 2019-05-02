CLOSE
What?!?! New Bill Might Allow ABC Stores To Be Open On Sundays

There is a bill working its way through the North Carolina General Assembly that could allow ABC stores to be open on Sundays.

According to ABC11, the House Bill 536 would allow ABC stores to be open Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. if approved by management. The bill could also allow individuals to purchase up to four alcoholic beverages at one time as long as the alcohol isn’t sold at a “stadium, athletic facility, or arena on the campus or property of a public college or university or during a sports event sponsored by a public college or university.”

 

 

 

