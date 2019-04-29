CLOSE
Peabo Bryson Suffers Heart Attack Over The Weekend

Peabo Bryson Meet & Greet

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Multiple outlets are reporting that 68-year-old singer Peabo Bryson suffered a heart attack this weekend. According to his rep, Bryson’s heart attack was mild.

The rep went on to say, “He is currently listed in stable condition and is awake and responsive. Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery.”

TMZ is reporting that the incident occurred Saturday morning while Bryson was at his home in Georgia.

 

 

