Peabo Bryson Suffers Heart Attack Over The Weekend

43 reads Leave a comment
Multiple outlets are reporting that 68-year-old singer Peabo Bryson suffered a heart attack this weekend. According to his rep, Bryson’s heart attack was mild.
The rep went on to say, “He is currently listed in stable condition and is awake and responsive. Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery.”
TMZ is reporting that the incident occurred Saturday morning while Bryson was at his home in Georgia.
All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft Last Night
9 photos Launch gallery
All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft Last Night
1. NFL DraftSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. NFL DraftSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. NFL DraftSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours