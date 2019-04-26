CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Searching For Artists To Decorate Vacant Storefronts

2 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh North Carolina

Source: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Getty

Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Artsplosure are calling artists to submit proposals for an effort to bring life to vacant storefronts in downtown. This project, titled ARTivate Downtown aims to bring new energy to downtown’s pedestrian experience and create another avenue for creativity in our downtown community.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) is committed to encouraging and producing public art to enhance the public realm in an effort to create a thriving city center. This May marks an exciting anniversary for Artsplosure, as they celebrate 40 years of bringing art for all to our community. To celebrate four decades of the arts enriching the people in our city, we are launching this project to enliven storefronts by adding art to spark moments of inspiration.

Eligibility

Eligibility is open to artists, 18 years of age or older, residing, working, or attending school in the triangle area.

Submission Deadline

All materials must be submitted by Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm. Selected artists will be notified by Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Selection Criteria

Artists’ submissions should display creative and engaging imagery for the citizens of Raleigh and our visitors. Submissions containing advertisement, nudity, and profanity will be disqualified. All submissions will be reviewed by Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Artsplosure. Five artists will be selected to paint their creation on five vacant storefronts. Be aware that the storefront dimensions will vary. The selected artists will be matched with a storefront that best fits their submission. Selected artists will be required to paint their creation by Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Budget

Each artist will receive a $300.00 honorarium. DRA will provide paint supplies up to $50.00 per artist.

Project Schedule

Application Window:                           April 22-May 19, 2019

Application Deadline:                         Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm

Selected Artists Notified:                    Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Delivery of Work:                                May 22, 2019-June 6, 2019

Exhibition Run:                                   June 7, 2019 to August 31, 2019

How to Apply

To apply please send the following materials to David Moore via email at davidmoore@downtownraleigh.org with “ARTIVATE DOWNTOWN” as the subject line.

  1. Digital image or sketch of proposed artwork in JPEG format
  2. Resume with three references
  3. Artist statement or artist bio
  4. Three digital images in JPEG format showcasing past artwork

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm.

For questions, contact David Moore, Placemaking & Activations Manager, at (919) 821-6982 or davidmoore@downtownraleigh.org

 

NFL Draft

All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft Last Night

9 photos Launch gallery

All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft Last Night

Continue reading All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft Last Night

All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft Last Night

[caption id="attachment_3026477" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Andy Lyons / Getty[/caption] Round one of the NFL draft was last night and a whole lot of football stuff went down. The #1 draft pick went to the Cardinals, who smartly scooped up football phenom Kyler Murray and the Giants pulled a real New York move and went for the less talented player, Daniel Jones, to lead their team into their next years. The Washington Redskins snagged Dwayne Haskins, who was originally thought to be going to the Giants, but again, the Giants love to make bad decisions (a la Odell Beckham). Anyhoo, enough of the football talk. Let's get to what we came here for, the fine big backed Black men dressed in eclectic suits.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

artist , downtown , raleigh , Storefront

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Frankie Beverly Responds To Beyonce’s “Before I Let…
 24 hours ago
04.25.19
Why We Can’t Get Enough Of Lauren London’s…
 24 hours ago
04.25.19
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'
Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Is Here!!!
 1 day ago
04.25.19
Bun B Reportedly Shoots Home Invader, Suspect Arrested
 2 days ago
04.24.19
Mathew Knowles Is Prepping A Destiny’s Child Musical…
 2 days ago
04.24.19
Elizabeth Warren’s Plan To Cancel Student Loan Debt…
 2 days ago
04.24.19
Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter…
 2 days ago
04.24.19
Sweet Victory: Oregon Woman Awarded $100K In Lawsuit…
 2 days ago
04.24.19
Diddy & Family Grace The Cover Of Essence…
 2 days ago
04.24.19
Loni Love: Sisters, You Don’t Have To Settle…
 2 days ago
04.24.19
TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING
Looks Like Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Ready For…
 3 days ago
04.23.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 3 days ago
04.23.19
Wake Forest Teen Body Found In Emerald Isle…
 3 days ago
04.23.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…
 3 days ago
04.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close