Raleigh Searching For Artists To Decorate Vacant Storefronts

Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Artsplosure are calling artists to submit proposals for an effort to bring life to vacant storefronts in downtown. This project, titled ARTivate Downtown aims to bring new energy to downtown’s pedestrian experience and create another avenue for creativity in our downtown community.
Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) is committed to encouraging and producing public art to enhance the public realm in an effort to create a thriving city center. This May marks an exciting anniversary for Artsplosure, as they celebrate 40 years of bringing art for all to our community. To celebrate four decades of the arts enriching the people in our city, we are launching this project to enliven storefronts by adding art to spark moments of inspiration.
Eligibility
Eligibility is open to artists, 18 years of age or older, residing, working, or attending school in the triangle area.
Submission Deadline
All materials must be submitted by Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm. Selected artists will be notified by Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Selection Criteria
Artists’ submissions should display creative and engaging imagery for the citizens of Raleigh and our visitors. Submissions containing advertisement, nudity, and profanity will be disqualified. All submissions will be reviewed by Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Artsplosure. Five artists will be selected to paint their creation on five vacant storefronts. Be aware that the storefront dimensions will vary. The selected artists will be matched with a storefront that best fits their submission. Selected artists will be required to paint their creation by Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Budget
Each artist will receive a $300.00 honorarium. DRA will provide paint supplies up to $50.00 per artist.
Project Schedule
Application Window: April 22-May 19, 2019
Application Deadline: Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm
Selected Artists Notified: Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Delivery of Work: May 22, 2019-June 6, 2019
Exhibition Run: June 7, 2019 to August 31, 2019
How to Apply
To apply please send the following materials to David Moore via email at davidmoore@downtownraleigh.org with “ARTIVATE DOWNTOWN” as the subject line.
- Digital image or sketch of proposed artwork in JPEG format
- Resume with three references
- Artist statement or artist bio
- Three digital images in JPEG format showcasing past artwork
The deadline for submissions is Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm.
For questions, contact David Moore, Placemaking & Activations Manager, at (919) 821-6982 or davidmoore@downtownraleigh.org
All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft Last Night
All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft Last Night
1. NFL DraftSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. NFL DraftSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. NFL DraftSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. 2019 NFL Draft - Red CarpetSource:Getty 9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark