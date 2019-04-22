Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team Up For $10 Million HBCU Scholarship Initiative

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship initiative.

The Hennessy Fellows Program encourages and supports students through mentoring, financial assistance, networking, and opportunity creation. Over the next ten years, the program hopes to increase the number of high-qualified black professionals in leadership roles at major organizations.

Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said in a statement, “When such a tremendously successful global brand like Hennessy invests in a higher education non-profit like ours, it tells the world that HBCUs and PBIs have value and are worth investing in, and TMCF is the best steward to carry out such a monumental investment.”

This $10 million dollar initiative seeks to represent a variety of undergraduate majors from liberal arts to sciences and engineering.

“This is major, and it can’t be overlooked as just a financial contribution, it is a real partnership that is a game changer for the students and our community,” continued Williams.

Hennessy Fellows will accept applications through May 5, 2019. Students enrolled in accredited HBCU or PBI graduate programs with a minimum GPA of 3.25 are eligible to apply. TMCF also encourages applicants to have “leadership experience, strong ethical and moral character, academic excellence, and cultural awareness”. The 10 selected fellows will be announced in June and will receive benefits for the Fall 2019 term including:

1:1 executive coaching

Up to $20,000 per academic year towards tuition

$10,000 annual stipend for other educational expenses

Opportunity to compete for a community-related project grant up to $10,000

Access to online training forums, boot camps, networking events, and corporate/ professional development experiences

Learn more about the Hennessy Fellows Program below.

Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team Up For $10 Million HBCU Scholarship Initiative was originally published on blackamericaweb.com