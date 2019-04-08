Say Goodbye To The Filet-O-Fish And The McChicken

24 reads Leave a comment
If you like to dine at McDonald’s after midnight, get ready for some changes. The fast food giant is eliminating salads, the Filet-O-Fish and the McChicken sandwich after midnight.
Did Beyoncé Walk Out Of Reebok Meeting Because Their Staff Was As Diverse As A Trump Rally?
16 photos Launch gallery
Did Beyoncé Walk Out Of Reebok Meeting Because Their Staff Was As Diverse As A Trump Rally?
1.1 of 16
2.2 of 16
3.3 of 16
4.4 of 16
5.5 of 16
6.6 of 16
7.7 of 16
8.8 of 16
9.9 of 16
10.10 of 16
11.11 of 16
12.12 of 16
13.13 of 16
14.14 of 16
15.15 of 16
16.16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours