Ryan Cameron had a chance to sit down with Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson to talk about The Best of Enemies, along with the film’s producer Dominique Telson.
RELATED: Karen Clark Finds Out Why The Best Of Enemies Was Based In Durham, But Not Filmed in Durham
Based on a true story, The Best of Enemies centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The film is in theaters nationwide April 5th.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Latest…
- Beyonce Walked Away From Reebok Deal Because Team Lacked Diversity
- Lauren London Lands Lead Road In BET Series “Games People Play”
- Cardi B Leads Billboard Music Awards Nominations
- Gregg Leakes Celebrates The End Of His Chemo Therapy Treatment With NeNe By His Side
Taraji P. Henson On If Best Of Enemies Can Help Racial Understanding [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on majicatl.com