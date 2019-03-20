Karen Clark Finds Out Why The Best Of Enemies Was Based In Durham, But Not Filmed in Durham

Karen Clark, sat down with Taraji P. Henson, Robin Bissell & Dominique Telson of The Best Of Enemies.

The Durham, NC story stars, Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. The true story of a relationship between Ann Atwater, a Civil Rights Activist , and C.P. Ellis , a Durham, NC Ku Klux Klan leader.

Such a unique story to show during these times. Karen Clark ask, “Why is this movie so important right now?”

Director; Robin Bissel says, “We didn’t plan for it to be this important, it’s actually sad that it’s this important, but it is; we hope it make a difference”.

Producer ; Dominique Telson adds, ” Look at what this woman was able to do. She went for the pinnacle of the opposite side of who she and was and was able to reach in and make him pay attention.”

Karen, ask the thoughts of Taraji P. Henson when she was presented with this project.

Taraji P. Henson explains, she had the script for awhile and was very busy. Henson says, “20-16 happened and things started to look very different here in this country”. She was already filming a movie, but it was too important to her, not to do the film.

Karen, a Durham native addresses the elephant in the room, with headlines that read, “The Durham Movie, That Wasn’t Shot In Durham.

Taraji states, “Tax-break” , but Robin and Dominique, say they wanted to film The Best Of Enemies in Durham, but for it to look as great as it did, they needed the most money to get such a great film and story on screen.

